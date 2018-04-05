Shop ‘n Save Rolls Out Customer-Oriented Campaign

Shop ‘n Save, an independently owned and operated grocery retailer with more than 90 stores in western Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, Ohio and West Virginia, has launched a consumer-centric advertising campaign. Built on the grocer’s longtime tagline, “Just Right,” the humorous campaign, which runs through the rest of the year, places the customer squarely in the spotlight.

Dramatizing such scenarios as navigating a full cart of groceries through the store or running an afternoon errand with a hysterical child, New Stanton, Pa.-based Shop ‘n Save aims to demonstrate its understanding of customers’ needs, as well as its dedication to providing a convenient, positive shopping experience.

“This campaign comes at a time when we’re evolving our brand to showcase who we really are and what we’re able to offer our customers,” noted Bill Lipsky, VP, Shop ‘n Save merchandising, East region. “This new marketing approach, which brings some levity and a human element to the surface, will breathe new life into our ‘Just Right’ positioning. We’ll continue to showcase our competitive prices, but we’ll also emphasize our incredible value and wide range of services, all in a very relatable manner.”

The campaign encompasses a full collection of TV spots, radio segments, digital marketing and social media activations that highlight the banner’s one-stop-shop offerings, among them a full-service deli and bakery, meat and floral departments. As well as Shop ‘n Save’s name-brand products, spots feature the grocery store chain’s private label Essential Everyday and Wild Harvest lines.

Shop ‘n Save stores license the banner name from, and are supplied by, Minneapolis-based Supervalu’s wholesale division.