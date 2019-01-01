Setton Farms Seasoned Pistachio Kernels

Setton Pistachio of Terra Bella Inc., the nation’s second-largest pistachio grower and processor, has added a line of Seasoned Pistachio Kernels to its growing selection of Setton Farms pistachio offerings. Available in five varieties – Chili Limón, Chipotle BBQ, Garlic Onion, Jalapeño, and Salt & Pepper – the all-natural, heart-healthy, kid-friendly product line contains no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives; provides a good source of plant protein; and can be eaten right out of the bag or used in a wide range of recipes. A 3-ounce resealable bag retails for a suggested $5.99 and comes in a tear-away display case or a fully packed floor shipper display.