Schnucks Joins Global Sustainable Seafood Initiative

Reinforcing its commitment to supply chain transparency, Schnuck Markets Inc. has joined the Global Sustainable Seafood Initiative as a funding partner.

“At Schnucks, we‘re committed to bringing our customers fresh, quality, sustainable seafood from across the globe,” said Schnucks Chief Merchant Steve Mayer. “Our partnership with GSSI and its supporters will ensure that we are able to continue to do this while also working within the industry to promote transparency throughout the seafood supply chain.”

GSSI is a global platform and partnership of seafood companies, NGOs, experts, governmental and intergovernmental organizations working towards more sustainable seafood for everyone. GSSI's mission is to ensure confidence in the supply and promotion of certified seafood, as well as to promote improvement in seafood certification schemes.

“Schnuck Markets has long been dedicated to bettering the communities they serve,” said Herman Wisse, GSSI’s managing director. “By joining the GSSI Global Partnership, they also support the global community by endorsing our global vision of more sustainable seafood for everyone.”

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned grocery/pharmacy retailer that operates 100 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa.