Schaller & Weber's Bratwurst Receives the Martha Stewart Seal of Approval
09/13/2023
For the culinary aficionado, few names are as synonymous with trust and quality as Martha Stewart. When she deems something a "Good Thing," it’s more than just an endorsement, it’s a symbol of quality and excellence in the field. Recently, Schaller & Weber’s Cooked Bratwurst became the latest recipient of this distinguished seal, setting it apart in a market bustling with options.

Schaller & Weber isn’t new to the culinary landscape. This purveyor of authentic German meats and sausages has a deep-rooted history that stretches back to when founder Ferdinand Schaller brought his treasured recipe, created during his apprenticeship in Stuttgart, to the United States. Since then, the brand has seamlessly blended generations of tradition with modern-day culinary craftsmanship. And, in a time when consumers are becoming more discerning about what they consume, the bratwurst’s recognition couldn’t be timelier.

A Recipe Honored by Time and Tradition

The legendary Cooked Bratwurst by Schaller & Weber is more than just a sausage, it’s a reflection of a legacy. The recipe, which has traveled through time and across continents, is cherished by many for its unique taste and texture. But it’s not just about preserving the past. Schaller & Weber has ensured that its iconic bratwurst aligns with the modern-day preferences of its loyal customers.

The decision to craft the bratwurst with Humanely Raised pork is a significant nod to today’s ethically minded consumers. This pork is not only vegetarian-fed, but is also free from antibiotics and hormones. Add to that the promise of no artificial ingredients, preservatives, or added nitrates or nitrites, and you have a culinary experience that’s both delicious and responsible.

The Weight of the "Good Thing" Seal

Martha Stewart's "Good Thing" seal isn’t given lightly. Earning it is a reflection of a product’s dedication to quality, taste and authenticity. The seal serves as a beacon for consumers who trust Martha Stewart’s judgment and value her commitment to excellence in the culinary world.

It’s no secret that Martha Stewart has long been a loyal customer and supporter of Schaller & Weber. Her choosing the Cooked Bratwurst for the "Good Thing" seal is not just an endorsement of a single product, it’s also an acknowledgment of the brand’s commitment to bridging the rich history of German culinary traditions with the evolving needs and expectations of today’s discerning consumer.

Jeremy Schaller, the president of Schaller & Weber, couldn’t have put it better: "This endorsement underscores our unwavering dedication to producing top-tier products." For a company that prioritizes both history and current consumer needs, such recognition is both an honor and a testament to its vision and dedication.

A Culinary Experience Like No Other

Endorsements and seals are powerful, but the true test of any food product lies in its taste, texture and the experience it provides. Schaller & Weber’s Cooked Bratwurst stands out not just because of the Martha Stewart seal, but also because it has always been a fan favorite. It offers an unmatched blend of authenticity, flavor and quality, making every bite an experience to savor.

With the added assurance of the "Good Thing" seal, consumers can be even more confident when choosing Schaller & Weber’s products. It’s a guarantee that the product in their hands meets the stringent standards set by both Schaller & Weber and Martha Stewart – a combination that’s hard to beat in today’s market.