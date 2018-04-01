Save Mart Vet Greg Calistro Dies

Greg Calistro, a longtime veteran of The Save Mart Cos., died Dec. 18. He was 59.

Calistro, who passed away from a sudden illness, according to his obituary, worked in the grocery industry for 43 years, finishing his career as VP of produce and foodservice at The Save Mart Cos. His tenure at the Modesto, Calif.-based company began nearly three decades ago, in 1988, when he went to work as produce clerk for one store. Rising through the ranks, he was a produce and floral merchandiser, produce director, executive director of team sales and produce, and executive director of customer solutions before taking on his final role.

During his time at The Save Mart Cos., Calistro mentored several of his colleagues, many of whom still work for the same company, the retailer said. Additionally, he served on numerous industry and charity boards, including the Produce Marketing Association, Produce for Better Health and City of Hope. His quarter-century experience in produce was so noteworthy that the California Citrus Showcase named him keynote speaker and a panelist in 2013.

Calistro also was an avid runner and athlete, participating on the City of Hope’s Northern California Food Industries Circle (NCFIC) Marathon Team for the last 19 years of his life, and personally responsible for raising more than $210,000 for City of Hope and $14,000 for Bike for Hope. He had been a member of the NCFIC City of Hope board since 2011.