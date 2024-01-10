Sam’s Club Alleviates a Key Pain Point for Members

Sam’s Club has launched a new technology that will resolve a key member concern: waiting in line for receipt verification to exit the club. The new tech announced at CES 2024 in Las Vegas leverages a first-of-its-kind application of artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision technology to eliminate queuing at the club’s exit area.

Currently running pilots across 10 Sam’s Club locations, the technology is used to seamlessly confirm members have paid for all items in their shopping carts – without requiring an associate to check members’ purchases before leaving the club. Before this technology, members were slowed by queuing at the club’s exit area to have Sam’s Club exit greeters review receipts. Members continue to say they want a faster and more convenient shopping experience and consistently rated the wait times at the exit – especially during busy periods – as a pain point in the shopping experience.

Now, after a member completes payment at a register or via Scan & Go, a combination of computer vision and digital technology deployed in the exit area of the club captures images of carts and verifies payment for all items within a member’s basket. Sam’s Club says it’s the first retailer to deploy this technology at exit and at scale.