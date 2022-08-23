Rosie Hires VP of Sales to Focus on Growth

Locally focused e-commerce company Rosie is adding Terry King to its team as VP of sales. In this role, King will focus on multi-store independent grocers and strategic wholesaler partnerships.

“Terry’s engagement with and passion for independently owned local grocers is evident in his words, actions, and attitude,” said Chief Revenue Officer Merrick Rosner. “He has helped thousands of retailers in multiple countries bring their storefronts to life online. As Rosie continues to quickly expand and assemble the strongest team in grocery ecommerce, industry leaders like Terry will empower more independent retailers to come online with Rosie.”

King has more than six years of experience at other e-commerce software companies in the grocery space (including Local Express and Freshop), with his work extending to onsite engagement, onboarding support and training participation. “I love the engagement of the independent grocers,” King said. “They are a cornerstone of their communities and have experienced prodigious change over the last decade. I find my work with them to be personally rewarding.”

Last month, Rosie hired Lori Brown as SVP of industry and customer development. In this newly created role, Brown is concentrating on the expansion of the company's e-commerce service and growth of its independent retailer media network.

Regarding joining Rosie, Brown said: “I’ve watched Rosie closely over the last few years and have admired the team’s care for locally owned independents and wholesalers. I’ve been able to work directly with them from my previous work at Post and I look forward to bringing my experience, network and mission to Rosie.”

Today, nearly 300 retailers representing close to 1,000 stores across all 50 states have selected Rosie as their e-commerce and mobile platform. Rosie has partnered with such wholesalers as Associated Food Stores, Associated Grocers, Inc., Associated Wholesale Grocers, Bozzuto’s, C&S Wholesale Grocers, Piggly Wiggly Alabama Distributing Co. and URM Stores.