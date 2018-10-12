RILA Promotes 3

The Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) has promoted three staffers to embark on an ambitious public-policy agenda in the coming year: Brian Dodge, formerly SVP president of public affairs, becomes RILA’s COO; Lisa LaBruno, formerly SVP of retail operations, becomes EVP of retail operations; and Austen Jensen, formerly VP of government affairs, becomes SVP of government affairs.



As COO, Dodge oversees RILA’s public affairs, legal and compliance, human resources and administration, membership, and financial operations. As EVP of retail operations, LaBruno heads the organization’s asset protection, supply chain, and innovation communities; and as SVP of government affairs, Jensen assumes a larger role in RILA’s public policy practice, with an expanded portfolio of issues.

The moves demonstrate RILA's commitment to leading the industry with an emphasis on innovation, advocacy and education, according to the Arlington, Va.-based organization.

“RILA is ready to build upon our tremendous record of success advocating and working on behalf of the nation’s leading retailers,” noted RILA President Sandy Kennedy.

“Elevating Brian, Lisa and Austen’s roles within our team recognizes the ambitious goals we’ve set for the organization, and we are confident that they will elevate our entire team as we tackle the industry’s priorities together.”

Members of RILA comprise more than 200 retailers, product manufacturers, and service suppliers.