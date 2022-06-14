Revolution Farms Turns Over a New Leaf in Salad Greens

With multiple market trends converging, demand is strong for hydroponic greens grown in a more sustainable way and without the worry of runoff from nearby dairy or cattle farms that may harbor harmful pathogens. In May, Revolution Farms teamed up with Meijer, based in nearby Grand Rapids, to provide its hydroponically grown products in all 262 stores across the retailer’s Midwest footprint. The hydroponic business can deliver greens to Meijer within a day or two of harvest to ensure a longer shelf life and fresher taste.

“Supporting local farms and carrying the freshest, most nutritious ingredients is important to us and to our customers,” said Sarah Jennings, produce buyer for Meijer. “As a Michigan family company, we are committed to being good stewards of our community by not only constantly enhancing our own sustainable practices, but also by using our shelves as a platform to promote brands that share our passion.”

From Seed to Package

Revolution Farms' hydroponic facility is set up to meet demand for both whole head lettuce and cut lettuces sold to grocers and foodservice operators.

The first phase of the indoor farm includes a seed and propagation area in which non-GMO seeds are plugged into containers filled with peat moss and then grown for 10 to 20 days. From there, the seedlings and young plants are moved into a greenhouse for full maturity using the deep water culture (DWC) growing method and later transported to a packing room. Some of the greens grown in this part of the operation will be used for new products available at Meijer, including Revolution Farms’ lettuce boats, whole leaf romaine and sweet crisp deli leaf whole head lettuce.