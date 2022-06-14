Revolution Farms Turns Over a New Leaf in Salad Greens

“From our standpoint, there is a limited amount of space in a store for heads of romaine, and cut lettuces are in a separate area than whole lettuce. We saw an opportunity to take the same product and treat it differently in harvesting and put it in a different section of the store,” Hartwig explained.
The second phase of the facility that was added in 2021 reflects an innovative way of growing lettuces for salad kits. “This is very unique and different,” said Hartwig.
Here, automation is front and center from seed to harvest, maximizing efficiency while drastically reducing the need for the same amount of labor as outdoor lettuce farms or even other greenhouses. The equipment from Finnish manufacturer Green Automation includes a moving gutter system that transports narrow trays of seed-filled soil to an expansive growing area in a light-filled, controlled climate room. Revolution Farms grows several lettuces for cut use here, including different romaine and crisp varieties chosen for their taste, crunch, texture and color. Once mature and ready for harvest, the salad greens are moved into a chopping area and then transported for mixing and packaging in another part of the facility. The company will soon use a different type of plastic packaging based on marketplace interest and demands, according to Hartwig.
As the company works with retailers including Meijer and another locally-based grocer, SpartanNash, among others, Hartwig affirmed that the market remains ripe for lettuces grown in this contemporary and ultimately more sustainable way. “The data shows that consumers are not as thrown off by inflation for these kinds of products,” he declared, adding that once consumers try fresher, crisper greens, they have a new standard compared to salad greens procured from far-away farms that do not have controlled growing environments. “In this country, people have become accustomed to eating bad lettuce. You have to use salad dressing to drown out the taste, which is not the case here.”
Meanwhile, the company strives to be a good neighbor in the West Michigan area, donating at least 1% of the high quality finished greens it grows to local food pantries and working with a local livestock farmer to use leftover greens and soil that would otherwise go to compost or waste.