SPONSORED CONTENT
Retail Self-Scanning Tools: When, Where & How to Implement for Success
02/28/2019
The entire brick-and-mortar retail industry is undergoing seismic shifts driven by digital enablement and intense online competition. Grocery stores are not immune.
More retailers around the globe are implementing self-scanning tools across their store networks to bypass one of shopping’s biggest pain points: the checkout line. In this whitepaper, learn where — and when — this technology makes the most sense for retailer's and customers.