Retail Refrigeration Stays Chill Under Regulatory Pressure

As climate change concerns intensify, the need for sustainable refrigeration is growing. In fact, the refrigeration systems used in food retail have been called out by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for years as being a primary contributor to indirect greenhouse-gas emissions.

And now, as the nation prepares for a Biden administration that favors ambitious climate policies, retailers of food and consumables could be looking at stringent new requirements regarding emissions.

With new regulations looming, food retailers are under more pressure to make the transition to low global-warming potential (GWP) refrigeration systems.

California’s Crackdown on HFCs

The state of California has been a pioneer in developing regulations to reduce climate “super-pollutants” for years. Just recently, in December, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) approved first-in-the-nation rules to curb the impact of powerful artificial refrigerants. The new rules affect commercial and industrial stationary refrigeration units, such as those used by large grocery stores.

The refrigerants, known as hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), are considered super-pollutants because their impact on global warming can be hundreds to thousands of times greater than that of carbon dioxide. For example, R404A is an HFC blend that has been used for many years as a long-term refrigerant for commercial refrigeration applications, but has come under scrutiny due to its high GWP.

“Chemical refrigerants are fast-acting super-pollutants, and the fastest-growing source of climate gases in the world today,” says Mary D. Nichols, chair of Sacramento-based CARB. “And as the earth grows warmer, people will need to cool food, medicine and their buildings even more than we do today. We need safer alternatives to be deployed as fast as possible.”

California is required to reduce HFC emissions 40% below 2013 levels by 2030 under Senate Bill 1383 to help the state achieve its goal of carbon neutrality. CARB estimates that the rules will achieve annual reductions by approximately 3.2 million metric tons of greenhouse gases in 2030.

Take note: Laws aimed at reducing HFC emissions are not only occurring in California. Sixteen other states have passed legislation that regulates HFCs, based on California’s rules, or are currently in the process of doing so.

Refrigerants Go Au Naturel

According to the nonprofit North American Sustainable Refrigeration Council (NASRC), food retailers are the key to solving the HFC problem. The average food retail system contains thousands of pounds of refrigerant that leak 25% each year. Mill Valley, Calif.-based NASRC says that this is equivalent to the emissions from powering 12 million homes, which is roughly the number of households in the state of California.

Transitioning to climate-friendly refrigerants is an effective way to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. Natural refrigerants — including CO2 and hydrocarbons — are environmentally safe alternatives to traditional HFC refrigerants.

“R12 was the go-to refrigerant, from its introduction in the 1930s until the 1990s,” notes Geoffrey Gould, marketing manager at New Lisbon, Wis.-based Leer Inc. “Since then, technology improvements and environmental awareness have driven refrigerant transitions every 10-15 years. Our last transition was in 2007, when we began using R404a. Technology and global environmental awareness have enabled the introduction of a much-improved refrigerant, R290, in 2020.”