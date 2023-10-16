Retail Dietitians Group Evolves Under New Organization

The Retail Dietitians Business Alliance (RDBA), acquired by the Association of Retail and Consumer Professionals (ARC) in 2022, has a new name. Going forward, the former RDBA will be known as the Health and Wellness Community within the larger ARC organization. ARC is the parent organization of the Category Management Association and Shopper Insights Management Association, which came together under that umbrella in 2021.

The evolution and rebranding of the RDBA comes as ARC broadens its reach across the omnichannel retail marketplace. The Health and Wellness Community aims to serve as a platform for partnerships, innovation and the exchange of ideas among health and wellness professionals throughout the industry. Members will collaborate on such issues as retail trends, consumer behavior, food as medicine and product features and benefits.

The Health and Wellness Community comprises retail dietitians from grocery businesses around the country along with registered dietitians, nutritionists and health coaches. Among other benefits, the group offers training, conferences, webinars, in-person and virtual networking opportunities, resource library and regular newsletter. The group’s virtual conference is slated for April 9-11, 2024, and is expected to draw more than 300 attendees from retailers, brands and health networks.

“This exciting transformation brings together a dynamic group of professionals, including retail and registered dietitians, nutritionists, health coaches, and more, all united by a shared passion for empowering consumers to lead healthier lives,” remarked Emily Callahan, president of the Chicago-based ARC.

The RDBA was founded in 2012 to help retail dietitians enhance their business skills and foster connections within the retail sector.