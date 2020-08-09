Reser’s Fine Foods Offers Free Groceries for Lucky Consumers

As many consumers worry about paying grocery bills during the pandemic, Reser’s Fine Foods is responding to the times by offering free groceries for a year.

“Many Americans are struggling during this time and we want to help put dinner on the table,” said Teresa Carter, marketing director for deli at Reser’s. “Reser’s is proud to make affordable deli salads, sides and prepared foods, and we want to make it easier for families to enjoy meals together during this challenging time.”

The grand prize package consists of multiple gift cards from a single, winner-selected, grocery retailer with an equivalent value of $7,800 ($150 x 52 Weeks). Two grand prize winners will be randomly selected. Each randomly selected grand prize winner will be able to gift a second grand prize package to a person or organization of their choosing. The individual receiving the second grand prize package will be considered an additional grand prize winner. The total number of Grand Prize Packages is four, Reser’s said.

“Not only does the consumer win, they can feel good about choosing a friend or organization in need for a second grand prize,” Carter said.

This contest is among the most recent moves to help hungry consumers. For example, earlier in September, Albertsons Cos. that its Nourishing Neighbors community relief fund throughout the month will enable customers to donate money to help provide millions of healthy breakfasts for children in the communities they serve.

In September, shoppers at Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Randalls, ACME, and other Albertsons Cos. stores can donate at checkout to Nourishing Neighbors. Each store is partnering with a local charity that will use their local donations to fund healthy breakfasts for children in need in the community.