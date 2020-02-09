Albertsons Launches New Fight Against Childhood Hunger

Albertsons Cos. said Wednesday that its Nourishing Neighbors community relief fund throughout September will enable customers to donate money to help provide millions of healthy breakfasts for children in the communities they serve.

In September, shoppers at Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Randalls, ACME, and other Albertsons Cos. stores can donate at checkout to Nourishing Neighbors. Each store is partnering with a local charity that will use their local donations to fund healthy breakfasts for children in need in the community.

“Breakfast is an essential school supply for kids to learn, grow, and thrive,” said Albertsons Cos. Foundation President and Executive Director Christy Duncan Anderson. “In partnership with our generous customers, we’re proud to be one of the largest contributors to food banks and hunger-relief programs in the neighborhoods we serve.”

To help spread awareness of this important fundraiser, partner charities are being encouraged to use the hashtag #NourishingNeighbors on social media to engage the community on the progress of the campaign.

Nourishing Neighbors is a charitable program of the Albertsons Companies Foundation, which is working to eradicate childhood hunger in America. With 14 million children in America not knowing where their next meal will come from, the funds donated by customers in September will be dedicated to local efforts that ensure every child has access to a healthy breakfast.

Since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020 created unprecedented uncertainty and need throughout the country, Nourishing Neighbors has raised nearly $100 million for community hunger relief. Albertsons Cos. has provided a $53 million commitment to the fund, and the company’s generous customers have donated an additional $44 million at the register. All donations stay local to help fight hunger in the communities served by the company.

