Reducing the environmental impact of your refrigeration with NEW LOW GWP SOLUTIONS

PG: What will stores be required to do to meet the requirements? And how challenging will that be?

ML: Retailers will be required to place focus on using low GWP options as early as 2025 for new self-contained and 2027 for new supermarket systems. This redesign will consider new refrigerant gases, new technologies and safety systems. Retailers will be able to repair and replace equipment using pre-regulation gases in their existing fleet of stores. We anticipate for many retailers, understanding the new technologies and how to apply them for their chain may evoke some uncertainty or concerns. However, organizations like Hussmann focus on having a wide variety of solutions and partner with retailers to assist in addressing these challenges. Our team of regulatory experts, refrigeration specialists and trainers can all provide guidance and support as each retailer navigates the new regulations.

PG: Hussmann has always been a trusted, innovative partner for grocery retailers. You recently introduced a new cutting-edge portfolio called Evolve Technologies. What does that portfolio offer and how can it set retailers up for success within the new regulatory environment?

ML: Evolve Technologies is our way of identifying the low GWP solutions available from Hussmann. When customers see the Evolve branding, they can associate that product as a potential future solution for their retail chain — assuring them that it meets regulatory requirements. The Evolve portfolio is comprised of systems and merchandisers that have been qualified to work with the latest low GWP refrigerants. Within this portfolio, we include our offering of propane (R-290) and CO2 (R-744). We believe the Evolve branding simplifies the process of identifying which products have been designed to meet their new challenges.

