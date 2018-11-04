Redner’s Names Director of Food Service

Redner’s Markets Inc. has hired Tim Twiford as its director of food service. Best known in Pennsylvania’s Berks County as “Chef Tim,” Twiford is the grocer’s first-ever executive chef.

“His experience and knowledge of food and recipe preparation will bring new products and services to our customers,” said Ryan Redner, president and CEO of the Reading, Pa.-based company. “Chef Tim is well known for his unique style and enthusiasm for food. We expect to expand that distinction throughout our entire chain. This is an exciting new venture for us so that we can compete in the prepared foods arena. The experience, knowledge and excitement that Chef Tim can bring to our stores and, more importantly, our customers should make everyone excited.”

In his new role, Twiford will oversee the development and implementation of all prepared food services within Redner’s Warehouse Markets and Quick Shoppes. He will actively work on menu development, catering and high-volume foodservice production management to be rolled out across all Redner’s locations. Twiford will report to the VP of perishable operations.

Twiford has worked in the Berks County region for the past 35 years, most recently as the executive chef at the Crowne Plaza. He supports various local community organizations, as well as mentoring culinary students in the area. Twiford also created Chef Tim’s Table, which holds tasting events whose proceeds all go to help the community. He is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America.

Employee-owned Redner’s operates 43 grocery stores and 21 Quick Shoppes throughout eastern Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware.