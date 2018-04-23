Redner’s Markets Promotes 2

Redner’s Markets Inc. has promoted Gary M. Redner to COO and Dan Eberhart to VP of procurement, effective immediately.

Redner joined the company in 1997 and worked in various areas while in college. Upon graduation in 2001, he became director of wholesale operations and was promoted to the board of directors three years later. His most recent role was EVP.

In his new position, Redner will oversee the day-to-day operations for Redner’s Warehouse Markets and Quick Shoppe divisions, as well as continue to have responsibility for all warehouse and transportation operations. He will report to President and CEO Ryan Redner, who took the helm of the family-owned company last year.

Eberhart came to the company in 1976 as a stock clerk/cashier at the Reamstown, Pa., location. He has risen through the ranks as a store manager, supervisor of convenience stores, district manager and, most recently, senior purchasing agent for grocery, dairy and frozen foods.

In his new role, Eberhart will supervise all facets of the grocery, frozen, dairy, meat and produce procurement departments within Redner’s Warehouse Markets, in which capacity he’ll be responsible for implementing purchasing controls, wholesale pricing integrity and management of inventory controls of the listed departments. He will also monitor the quality control of all inbound/outbound products distributed through Redner’s distribution center and secondary suppliers. Eberhart will report to COO Gary M. Redner.

The grocer also recently appointed its first-ever executive chef, Tim Twiford, who holds the title director of food service.

Reading, Pa.-based Redner’s, an employee-owned company, operates 42 grocery stores and 21 Quick Shoppes throughout eastern Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware.