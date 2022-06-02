RangeMe Online Events Help CPG Producers, Retailers Quickly Connect

Product discovery and sourcing platform RangeMe is getting ready to kick off a series of events called Deal Days during which retailers and foodservice buyers will be given discounts on wholesale purchases. For buyers, the events will help lower the risk of bringing new products onto shelves while offering better pricing on products, and providing assortment planning from initial discovery to lower-cost purchasing.

"We've completely removed the friction of discovery, connectivity and purchasing, particularly for independent retailers looking for the right product assortment," said Nicky Jackson, founder and CEO of San Francisco-based RangeMe. "RangeMe Deal Days gives them an efficient and low-cost means of exploring potential additions to their shelves."

"Independent retailers are always looking to differentiate themselves with unique product assortments," said Joseph Quarto, owner of retailer Amistad. "In addition, we are always pressed for time, so having the ability to browse through what's available to order on RangeMe is an extremely efficient way to source and purchase new products."

As for product suppliers, RangeMe promises elevated brand exposure and the ability to test new products and assortments. Sales during the events are also commission-free.

"RangeMe Deal Days is a great way to get exposure to – and business from – many independent and regional retailers we normally would not have access to," said Rebecca Styn, co-founder of Blind Tiger Spirit-Free Cocktails. "Setting up my digital storefront was extremely easy, and we received a retail order of several cases shortly afterward."

The first event, RangeMe Deal Days: Summer Savings, will be held Aug. 1-5 and will be open to all buyers on the platform. Categories included are food and beverage, foodservice, health and beauty care, pet, baby, housewares and cleaning.

RangeMe is also offering a series of educational content before the events in an effort to ensure success for those buyers and sellers participating. Suppliers will be able to access several webinars featuring best practices for building their digital storefronts, fulfilling purchase orders, and building retailer relationships after the order is complete.

For buyers, there will be a webinar featuring best practices on using RangeMe for discovering and purchasing products. There will also be a live webinar from NielsenIQ for both buyers and brands highlighting trends across the categories represented.