Puratos opens Virtual Innovation Center

Puratos has launched a Virtual Innovation Center, making its technical knowledge of bakery, pastry and chocolate available to customers 24/7.

The Virtual Innovation Center joins 81 physical locations around the world that house 463 experts. The new platform provides resources and expertise to make businesses more successful no matter where they're based. The center can provide one-on-one assistance with every aspect of product development. Features include:

A live chat session with international and local technical advisers who can provide personalized solutions to customers’ challenges

A virtual adviser offering customers advice on their finished products

A recipe database of more than 180 ideas for inspiration.

“Innovation is the heart of our business,” said Daniel Malcorps, CEO of Puratos, a Belgium-based company whose U.S. corporate headquarters is in Cherry Hill, N.J. “With our Virtual Innovation Center, we are proud to offer a service based on state-of-the-art technologies while at the same time keeping the human contact with our experts, which no technology can replace.”

The Virtual Innovation Center also features Puratos' 360-degree tour, which brings the physical Innovation Center directly to the customer by offering a virtual walk-through that allows customers to explore the center and discover its resources without having to travel to the location.

“We want to help our customers to create the products and solutions that allow their business to become even more successful,” noted Philippe Arnauts, group communication manager.