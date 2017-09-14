Publix Wins Food Safety Innovation Award

The Food Marketing Institute (FMI) presented its inaugural Food Safety Innovation Award in conjunction with the International Food Protection Training Institute (IFPTI) to Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix Super Markets Inc. for demonstrating a commitment to the advancement of food protection through performance, practice, creation, sustainability and leadership.

“We created this award to recognize companies that have made an innovative contribution and commitment to food safety and to encourage others in the industry, government and academia to search for creative solutions and implement new practices in continuing to keep our food the safest it can be," said Hilary Thesmar, FMI's chief food and product safety officer and SVP of food safety programs.

“The award selection committee concurred that Publix maintains the highest standards for food safety, and the company’s commitment transcends supply chain, distribution facilities, retail stores and customer education,” Thesmar said. “Publix understands that food safety is a shared responsibility and effectively collaborates with its association in addition to government agencies.”

Publix garnered recognition for its achievement at a Capitol Hill Reception honoring IFPTI senior fellows.