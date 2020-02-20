Publix Faces Lawsuit Linked to Knife Attack

In a case that raises issues of how liable a business is for the misuse of items purchased in its stores, Publix Super Markets is the target of a lawsuit that alleges the grocer illegally sold a knife to a 17-year-old who went on to stab three people, killing one.

The LaBovick Law Group, which filed the suit, represents the estate of 13-year-old Jovanni Sierra, who was allegedly murdered by Corey Johnson during a sleepover in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., in 2018.

“Publix has refused to change their reckless policy of selling knives to underage buyers and has spurned Florida law by intentionally failing to check identification before selling dangerous weapons to underage knife purchasers,” said attorney Brian LaBovick. “Publix is fully responsible for the damages caused by their illegal knife sale and could be responsible for punitive damages if their conduct rises to the level of intentional disregard of Florida law.”

Although he was underage at the time of the crime, Johnson is being charged as an adult with first-degree murder for the killing of Sierra on his birthday, and two counts of attempted murder for the stabbings of attorney Elaine Simon and her son Dane Bancroft.

Johnson bought the knife at a local Publix supermarket just hours before the attack. According to LaBovick, it’s against Florida law to sell any weapons, including knives, to purchasers under the age of 18.

When contacted by Progressive Grocer, Publix Director of Media and Community Relations Maria Brous responded, “It would be inappropriate for us to comment on pending litigation.”

Privately owned and operated by its more than 200,000 employees, Publix has 1,239 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 4 on PG’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.