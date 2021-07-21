Private Label Spirits Go Premium – How Spirits Buyers are Developing Upscale Brands Without a Distillery

PG: What should a spirits buyer look for when choosing a supplier to partner with?

SB: Spirits buyers know that first and foremost, the quality of the liquid is paramount. At Green River, we have an incredible master distiller, Jacob Call. Distilling has been in his family for eight generations, all the way back to the earliest days of bourbon. Jacob oversees all aspects of the distillery’s whiskey production and warehousing at our Green River distillery in Owensboro, Kentucky. Our partners know when they choose Green River they get access to one of the best distillers in the business.

CS: Equally as important is a partner that can provide expertise in brand creation to build beautifully designed packaging. We have assembled an incredible team committed to working with our partners to design brand ideas that are compelling to consumers. From here, partners obviously deserve outstanding customer service and problem-free orders!

PG: Are you launching your own brands too?

SB: We will be releasing a limited run of Green River whiskey in early 2022. We're launching this to showcase our distillery and the great bourbon we make, proof of concept, if you will. Our core priority will always be to work with our partners to deliver the best spirits, develop brands and provide impeccable support. We provide a home and launchpad for brand owners and spirits buyers to realize their ambitions.

PG: How can I learn more about the opportunities with Green River?

CS: Our team is ready to support! We can help spirits buyers from brand concept and design to production and marketing, or anywhere in between. You can learn more at www.greenriverspirits.com.