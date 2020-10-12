Price Rite Steps Up Anti-Hunger Campaign

Price Rite Marketplace is fighting hunger during the pandemic.

The food retailer and Feed the Children have teamed up to host eight anti-hunger events in 2020 as part of their annual Feeding Minds & Bodies campaign that distributes food and essentials to vulnerable families in communities where Price Rite Marketplace stores operate. As a result of their efforts, $1.4 million worth of food and essentials were provided to 22,000 individuals.

The events were held in cities across the Northeast from July through October and benefited families that were pre-identified based on need by a local community partner. Each participating family received a 25-pound box of food; 15-pound box of essentials that included shampoo, conditioner, lotion and personal-care items; and additional shelf-stable items provided by Price Rite Marketplace.

State and local elected officials showed their support at the events, speaking at opening ceremonies and helping distribute food to families.

“For six years we have been partnering with Feed the Children to provide food and essentials to local families in need,” said Jim Dorey, president of Price Rite Marketplace. “With so many people struggling due to the pandemic, our 2020 campaign had an even greater impact. I am incredibly proud that so many Price Rite associates took the time to help our neighbors struggling with food insecurity.”

Cities hosting Feeding Minds & Bodies events in 2020 were:

Allentown, Erie, and Reading, Pennsylvania

Seekonk and Chicopee, Massachusetts

Windsor, Connecticut

Rochester, New York

Woonsocket, Rhode Island

Since partnering with Feed the Children, Price Rite Marketplace has contributed nearly 3 million pounds of food, totaling more than $9 million in gift-in-kind donations, helping more than 145,000 people in 49 cities.

There are more than 60 Price Rite Marketplace stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Maryland.

The largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States, Wakefern Food Corp. comprises 51 members that independently own and operate more than 350 supermarkets under the Price Rite Marketplace, ShopRite, The Fresh Grocer, Gourmet Garage and Dearborn Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The company is No. 25 on The PG 100 2020 listing of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables.