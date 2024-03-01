Prairie Fresh Turns Up the Heat in Pork Sales

Progressive Grocer: How do you explain shifting consumer preferences to bolder flavors?

Ryan Barnett: There are several motivators. International travel has picked up again after COVID. People visit countries and return with a desire to experience those foods again, and many have a spice element. The more globalization continues, the more Americans are exposed to diverse cuisines, and they look for ways to incorporate them into their core menu at home.

We keep a close eye on the foodservice segment, where we see foreign-based operators entering the American market, or U.S.-based restaurants adding a spicy element to their menus. That exposure introduces people to a wide variety of flavor profiles.

PG: What’s happening regarding meals at home versus dining out?

RB: Inflation is driving many changes. With the rising costs of dining at restaurants, more people are dining in — 4.6 out of seven dinners are consumed at home. At some point, boredom is going to kick in. You don’t want to have the same meals every week. People are looking for adventure and excitement in their meals, and are taking inspiration from their favorite restaurant meals. In fact, according to “The Power of Meat” 2023 report, 87% of people say that they replicate their favorite recipes at home.

Americans are also looking to save time. Seventy-three percent of consumers are buying value-added meats and poultry, up from 37% in 2016. They seek options that save them time and avoid the need to buy 10-15 ingredients to make a meal. Customers are looking for pre-marinated products and easy-to-prepare meals, without sacrificing on quality. Shoppers trust Prairie Fresh to consistently deliver quality cuts of meat, meaning that customers can be confident they’ll put a quality dish on their family’s table.