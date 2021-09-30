09/30/2021
Practical Strategies to Radically Optimize Pricing and Promotions with AI
Webinar Date: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. EDT
Grocers continue to face unprecedented challenges when it comes to managing supply chains and huge volumes of data, making pricing decisions and executing profitable promotions. That’s where the powerful capabilities of artificial intelligence come in to play. Grocers can gain an AI advantage and do things with data to unlock business value that were unthinkable just a few years ago.
Join two technology industry leaders for their unique perspective on what’s possible with AI now and how grocers can radically optimize key drivers of sales success. Register for this webinar and learn:
- New insights on how industry leaders are leveraging data intelligence to drive profitable growth.
- Simple pricing and promotion techniques that are easy to implement now to expand margins and win with shoppers.
- How autonomous pricing models and real-time optimization work in the real world.
- Why an AI-enabled ecosystem that is predictive, proactive and prescriptive is the foundation of future success for every grocer.