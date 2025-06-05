Powering Grocery Payments With Precision And Partnership

Progressive Grocer: What does Equinox offer grocery retailers that they cannot get from other companies?

Megan Norfleet: Equinox empowers grocery retailers not just to accept payments, but also to control the moment of payment as a seamless, secure, brand-enhancing customer touchpoint. Many grocers recognize Equinox for its durable, elegantly designed terminals, but our true value lies in the intelligence, flexibility, security, and speed we provide at the point of interaction.

PG: What are some pain points the Equinox team has helped grocery retailers solve?

MN: Navigating ever-changing compliance standards that can drain time and resources and dealing with terminal failures that result in lost sales, long lines, and poor customer experiences are two common issues.

Equinox has solutions to minimize retailers’ pain.

Our ‘Voyager’ software solution supports loyalty programs, ads for slow moving inventory and terminal uptime management, to name a few — making it well-suited to mid-sized grocers. Our infield upgrades meet the latest security standards, reducing total cost of ownership. Our durable, high-performance hardware is backed by a single-point-of-contact support model, so we can deliver the fastest repair service in the industry, with an average turnaround time of 10 days, compared to the industry’s standard of four to six weeks.

PG: Equinox added the Luxe 8700x payment acceptance solution last year. Why?

MN: The Luxe 8700x was borne out of direct collaboration with our enterprise customers. We asked, “What do you want in a point-of-sale payment acceptance solution?” Their feedback shaped every detail of the device — its intuitive design, speed of payment, intelligent secure software, screen location, and durability that endures the wear and tear of high-volume grocery retail environments.

PG: Are there other Equinox terminals that are reliable in grocery environments?

MN: Yes — the Luxe 8500 is another great solution. It allows cashiers to clearly see when a valid card has been inserted, helping deter fraud at the point of sale. It has also demonstrated exceptional durability, performing reliably for five years with minimal maintenance.

PG: What should retailers remember when shopping for a new payment acceptance solution?

MN: You’re not just buying a payment terminal — you’re investing in a customer engagement platform where loyalty, security, speed, and brand come together in seconds. Choose a partner who gives you control, not constraints, and the service support you need to keep lanes running smoothly and efficiently. Grocery isn’t a one-size-fits-all business. Equinox partners with grocers to understand their operational nuances, whether it’s multi-format deployments, compliance challenges, or brand consistency across thousands of stores. We design custom roadmaps and provide hands-on support every step of the way.