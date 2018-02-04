PLMA Inducts Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Loblaws Vets into Hall of Fame

The Private Label Manufacturers Association has named veterans from three iconic North American retailers – Trader Joe’s, Walmart and Canadian grocer Loblaws – as additions to the Private Label Hall of Fame, which brings the total number of members to 60 since the program began in 2006.

Lori Latta, VP of product innovation at Trader Joe’s; David Glass, former CEO of Walmart; and Tom Stephens, former EVP of President’s Choice International, a Loblaw subsidiary dedicated to private label, along with two CPG veterans – former Cott executive Prem Virmani and former Hormel executive Greg Baskin – were honored March 24 at PLMA’s Annual Meeting and Leadership Conference in Bonita Springs, Fla.

Since its founding in 2006, the Private Label Hall of Fame has inducted retailers, manufacturers, brokers and others who have made a significant contribution to the growth and development of store brands. A collaboration between PLMA and Progressive Grocer sister publication Store Brands, the group now has a membership count of 60, including the latest additions.

