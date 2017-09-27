Pinterest Emphasizes Digital Discovery

Ecommerce is increasingly shifting shopping from an experiential to a transactional experience, presenting new challenges for brands including erosion of loyalty and limited options for discovery. Pinterest Head of Vertical Strategy Brian Monahan shared how the platform can help brands bring back the craft of merchandising in a digital format during a keynote presentation at P2PX, a conference and trade show held by The Path to Purchase Institute, a sister brand of Progressive Grocer, Sept. 26-28 in Rosemont, Ill.

The platform enables discoverability by providing guidance to users about other types of content that might go well with their existing searches or boards. Pinterest's search engine also doesn't require users to know the exact words needed to describe what they are looking for, instead emphasizing the visual aspect of search by letting users tap on interesting pins as a follow-up query.

Read the full story, from The Path to Purchase Institute.