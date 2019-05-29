Philadelphia's Soda Tax Results in Decreased Sales

A new study by the Journal of the American Medical Association found sales of soda and other sweetened beverages in Philadelphia fell after the city instituted a tax two years ago.

Progressive Grocer's sister publication Convenience Store News reports that beverage sales within Philadelphia's limits declined 51 percent, but an increase in sales just outside the city's borders resulted in a net drop of 38 percent.

The study, released this month, looked at sales after a 1.5-cent-per-ounce levy on sugary drinks went into effect on Jan. 1, 2017.

Read more on this research and the Philadelphia soda tax from Convenience Store News.