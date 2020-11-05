The PG 100: Top 10 Market Movers

On the surface, CVS Health has a lot in common with Walgreens. It has a similar number of stores (9,900) that are about the same size, in many of the same locations. The similarities end there, however, as CVS Health’s front end categories account for only 23.3% of sales (down from 25% two years ago) in the company’s retail and long-term care (LTC) pharmacy segment. Front end sales in this segment grew at a meager 1.6% over the past two years, making CVS Health’s retail footprint less of a food and consumables threat than Walgreens, even though CVS Health remains a major seller of key categories that overlap with traditional food retailers. It also offers 7,000 store brands that accounted for 22% of its front end revenues. Even so, the company’s impact on the world of food and consumables could diminish in the coming years, due to the rollout of a concept known as HealthHub. CVS added 50 HealthHub locations in 2019 in markets such as Houston; Tampa, Fla.; Atlanta; and Philadelphia, and these stores offer expanded health services that reduce front end selling space by 20%. This year, the HealthHub total will increase to 600 to 650 locations, and by the end of 2021, there are expected to be 1,500 locations, making CVS Health, which already fills 26.6% of the nation’s prescriptions, an even more formidable competitor to conventional food retailers that operate pharmacies.

7. Target