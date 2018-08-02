Pet Food Market to Hit $30B by 2022

The U.S. pet food market is anticipated to see a rise in value from $24.6 billion in 2016 to more than $30 billion in 2022, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate of approximately 3.4 percent between 2017 and 2022, new research from New York-based Zion Market Research reveals.

Likely driving the market’s growth in the coming years will be the increasing trend toward ready-to-serve pet food, the report notes, as will a sharp rise in discretional income and changing lifestyles. Moreover, a growing fad toward choosing different pets is likely to intensify market growth.