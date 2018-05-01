SPONSORED CONTENT
Pet Care: The Key to Total Store Success?
At $63 billion strong, the pet care category is growing two times that of overall center store, per Nielsen Scantrack data. These impressive data make a strong case to grocers that pet care isn’t the average category in the center store – it’s one of those that should matter most.
“Power of Pet Parents,” a new eBook from Nestlé Purina PetCare, will help grocers looking to become “top dog” to:
- Take a closer look at the pet-care category and its prospects, and gain a fresh perspective to help win in the segment.
- Learn the key pet care strategies needed to better engage shoppers and boost sales in a difficult retail climate.
- Examine how pet care’s potential isn’t just in its impressive size and growth, but also in its impact on overall business.
- Understand why Millennials, who cater to their pets more than their predecessors and are the largest generation of pet parents, are a prime opportunity for grocers and pet-care sales.
