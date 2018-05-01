Pet Care: The Key to Total Store Success?

At $63 billion strong, the pet care category is growing two times that of overall center store, per Nielsen Scantrack data. These impressive data make a strong case to grocers that pet care isn’t the average category in the center store – it’s one of those that should matter most.

“Power of Pet Parents,” a new eBook from Nestlé Purina PetCare, will help grocers looking to become “top dog” to:

Take a closer look at the pet-care category and its prospects, and gain a fresh perspective to help win in the segment.

Learn the key pet care strategies needed to better engage shoppers and boost sales in a difficult retail climate.

Examine how pet care’s potential isn’t just in its impressive size and growth, but also in its impact on overall business.

Understand why Millennials, who cater to their pets more than their predecessors and are the largest generation of pet parents, are a prime opportunity for grocers and pet-care sales.

Download the eBook now.