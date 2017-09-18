Personalization, Respecting Data Key to Loyalty Program Success

Loyalty programs have long been a major strategy in drawing consumers to one retailer rather than another.

However, while growth of loyalty program membership has continued — reaching 3.8 billion — this year’s edition of Colloquy’s Loyalty Census shows that it has dropped 11 points, to 15 percent, since the 2015 edition. Grocery program memberships have contributed to this, dropping to 142 million, from 188 million in 2015.

While the findings, presented by Toronto-based loyalty program and analytics firm LoyaltyOne, show that the 24 percent decrease in grocery program memberships is due, in part, to many mergers and acquisitions in the sector, it also reveals a need for grocers to continue to offer enticing reasons for consumers to become members.

For grocers in 2017, personalized incentives — digital offers and deals, relevant digital ads — are a powerful way to appeal to shoppers, drive sales and build loyalty, says Mir Aamir, president and CEO of Mountain View, Calif.-based digital promotions provider Quotient.

“The reason is simple: Shoppers love digital offers and deals, either in the form of discounts on products they buy, or in terms of rewards like points, if a retailer has such a program,” Aamir notes. “The key is to make all such incentives relevant and easy to use. If a deal or offer is personalized, shoppers love it. In fact, shoppers have come to expect personalization.”