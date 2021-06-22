Peggy Davies Extended as PLMA President

Peggy Davies is getting three more years to lead the Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA).

Named president in an interim role after longtime President Brian Sharoff died, Davies was then quickly named acting president in June 2020. Due to her effective leadership, she has been appointed for a three-year term as president, according to the New York-based organization.

Following a tough year with the pandemic, PLMA is returning to an in-person Private Label Trade Show Nov. 14-16 in Chicago, including an expanded focus on foodservice. The organization had to postpone in-person events last year and under Davies helped pull together a week-long virtual event Private Label Week. The organization has also launched a revamped website for members, its events and industry news.

“We recognized from day one that Peggy was well prepared to undertake the responsibilities of the position,” said Clay Dockery, PLMA board chair and division VP of corporate brands at Suffolk, Va.-based Massimo Zanetti Beverage. “It has been thanks to her deep experience and understanding of both the industry and the association that Peggy has proven the wisdom of that decision. She succeeded fully in not only honoring the legacy of her predecessor, but also in bringing new ideation and opportunities as well as to develop, promote and carry the association forward.”

Davies has been part of the private-brand industry for more than 40 years, previously having been PLMA’s VP of association relations. She also served for a number of years on the PLMA board representing Agrilink Foods and McCain Foods USA, including two terms as PLMA’s board chair.