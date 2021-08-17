Peapod Digital Labs Bolsters Opportunities for Diverse-Owned Suppliers

Peapod Digital Labs, the e-commerce, digital and commercial engine for the brands of Ahold Delhaize and its U.S. banners of Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford and Stop & Shop, has launched an accelerator program for nearly a dozen diverse-owned suppliers.

Through this program, the suppliers can tap into Ahold Delhaize USA’s knowledge and networks, spanning areas like supply chain, e-commerce, marketing and human resources. Participants in the accelerator program include 8Myles, Chomps, DMI Music & Media Solutions, Epicurean Beverage, Harbar, HighKey, MegaToys, New Normal Life, Over Easy, Spartanburg Meat Processing and TWT Distributing.

“The last 18 months have highlighted the importance of creating a diverse and inclusive community, and we at Peapod Digital Labs are committed to providing pathways for diverse suppliers to expand their relationship with Ahold Delhaize USA companies,” said J.J. Fleeman, president of Peapod Digital Labs. “In working with these eleven diverse-owned suppliers through the Accelerator, we hope to empower them to further grow their businesses. Over time, we hope to engage additional diverse-owned suppliers through the Accelerator and other initiatives to move the needle on the presence of products from diverse-owned suppliers in Ahold Delhaize USA companies’ stores, offices and throughout the food supply chain.”

Participating suppliers will have a chance to highlight their offerings and demonstrate how they complement retailers’ brand strategies. A livestream event on Nov. 3 will spotlight the accelerator companies.

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is the parent company for Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. companies, consisting of Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop, as well as e-grocer Peapod; Retail Business Services, a U.S. support services company providing services to the brands; and Peapod Digital Labs, its e-commerce engine. Operating more than 2,000 stores across 23 states, Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.