The Paleo Diet Launches Certification Program

Hunting and gathering products for a Paleolithic diet is set to get easier at grocery stores. The Paleo Diet, a plan based on eating like early humans with an intake consisting mostly of meat, fish, vegetables and fruit, has developed a new food certification program.

The certification program hinges on the scientific work of Paleo movement founder Dr. Loren Cordain, a professor at Colorado State University. Food manufacturers, retailers and other partners can seek certification by The Paleo Diet to help consumers find and buy items that meet their dietary interests and tastes.

As part of the certification process, The Paleo Diet brand is available for licensing. Manufacturers can add the certification trademark and The Paleo Diet brand to their packaging and published product information as a signal that their offerings align with the diet’s standards.

The certification program comes at a time of steady consumer clamor for high-protein and plant-based foods. According to The Paleo Diet, LLC organization, the market for foods that fall under that umbrella is pegged at more than $200 billion. Packaged Facts recently reported that as the pandemic served as a catalyst to shift eating habits, 3% of consumers are following The Paleo Diet with frequency, and future growth is being driven by younger consumers in the Millennial and Gen Z demographics.

"The goal of our certification program is to clear up confusion in the marketplace and help consumers make healthier choices,” explained Trevor Connor, CEO of Boulder, Colo.-based The Paleo Diet, noting that the program is accompanied by a brand refresh. “Our new CPG-friendly logo reflects the vibrant, energetic lifestyle, and the spectrum of health benefits that The Paleo Diet offers."

Jeff Dotson, VP at The Valen Group that is the exclusive licensing partner of The Paleo Diet brand, said that the certification and logo will help shoppers find products that align with their preferences. "The Paleo Diet is providing much-needed guidance to the food industry, marketers, retailers, and consumers in a very direct and beneficial way by codifying Paleo Diet standards and making them available to all food manufacturers,” Dotson remarked.