Online Grocer Peapod Brings Grocery Delivery to Reading, PA

Ecommerce food retailer Peapod will begin delivering groceries from its Giant Food Stores sister company to residents in and around Reading, Pa., the state's fifth-largest city, which joins the other 24 markets the online grocer serves.

Residents and businesses in Reading, Birdsboro and Temple can order via Peapod’s website or mobile app to purchase fresh produce, meat, seafood and dairy, along with both national brand and private label packaged foods, all for delivery. Meal solutions such as meal kits, chopped produce and rotisseries chickens also are available via online ordering. Groceries can be delivered as soon as the next day after the order is placed.

Through the online grocer's website, customers can create custom digital aisles or employ a filter tool that personalizes searches using 15 features specific to nutrition preferences, including gluten-free, nut-free, vegetarian, organic and non-GMO. They also can sort products by such attributes as unit price or ingredients such as sodium, sugar or fat content.

“We’re able to create a personalized and curated shopping experience that helps busy consumers find what they’re looking for with just a few clicks,” said Walt Lentz, Peapod’s acting president. “This ease of use has been core to growing our business by double digits in the region for the last three consecutive years.”

Online, shoppers can use store coupons, and Giant BonusCard customers can automatically view their past in-store purchases for fast ordering. In addition, customers can earn Giant Gas Extra Rewards and A+ School Rewards for their online purchases.

Pennsylvania Partnership

The new expansion continues Peapod's partnership with Giant Food Stores in Pennsylvania. In February, the Chicago-based ecommerce grocer opened its newest wareroom in North Coventry, Pa, with the intent of serving up to 25 percent more shoppers in the Philadelphia area.

The wareroom marks Peapod's fourth in Pennsylvania, and, at the time of launch, was anticipated to bring 120 new jobs to the North Coventry community. The investment came after Peapod experienced double-digit growth in the region for the past three years.

Giant Food Stores operates 170 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, employing 30,000-plus associates. Peapod delivers groceries in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Washington, D.C. Both are subsidiaries of Carlisle, Pa.-based Ahold Delhaize USA.