Omnichannel technology will lead the next wave of retail media

The modern day shopper is omnichannel. They weave between offline and online channels moving from initial purchase consideration to the checkout.

Despite the pandemic-fueled surge of online sales, in-store grocery sales still account for over 80% of a shopper's journey. For retailers this hybrid behavior is driving a focus on the shopper experience at every touchpoint in their ecosystem. For brand marketers, there’s a growing need to seamlessly identify and align advertising mediums that drive the greatest conversion, in-store and offline.

The rise of on-site and off-site (online) retail media platforms has driven a scalable transparency and execution that has catapulted media sales seeing Walmart, H-E-B and Home Depot doubling down on their teams and tech, in a bid to maximize this opportunity. The in-store and offline media channels have not been so scalable and seamless.

In-store media takes many forms, including aisle-end displays, digital screens, decals, radio and activation pop ups. While outside the store, retailers are connecting brands with consumers through experiential marketing, curbside sampling, delivery inserts, circular and non-programmatic digital assets across sponsored social posts, email and website articles.

The selling, production and execution of this media includes multiple stakeholders and disparate processes and systems, many still manual, that have kept it in the domain of shopper marketing budgets and have limited its potential for scale.

As Brand marketers continue to shift dollars towards retailer media channels getting closer to the point of purchase, we are starting to see a blending of marketing budgets across trade, shopper, digital and brand. The focus to align in-store and offline marketing efforts is driving a need for a complete 360 degree view of the customer and a consolidated approach to media across the retailer’s ecosystem.