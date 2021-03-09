Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to Hold Hiring Event Amid Rapid Growth

More consumers are shopping at discount retailers as they become more mindful of overpaying at the checkout line. Consequently, chains like Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Inc. are gearing up to accommodate these bargain shoppers during an anticipated busy holiday season by holding a nationwide hiring event to onboard more than 3,000 new employees.

Ollie’s hiring event will take place on Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The company aims to fill 3,000-plus positions across its more than 400 store locations and three distribution centers in York, Pa.; Commerce, Ga.; and Lancaster, Texas. On-site interviews will be conducted at all locations. Available positions include full-time, part-time, seasonal and leadership roles.

“Ollie’s is proud to be one of the fastest-growing retail companies in the country, ranking No. 10 on the 2021 Hot 25 Retailers List,” said John Swygert, president and CEO of Ollie’s. “Since the beginning of this year, we’ve created hundreds of new jobs as we’ve expanded our footprint to 28 states. Our September hiring event will offer even more opportunities to those who want to join a company where they can grow their career as we continue to build the future of Ollie’s.”

Ollie’s currently employs more than 10,000 associates. Team members benefit from competitive wages, paid time off and opportunities for rapid promotion within the company. Full-time employees also receive comprehensive benefits, including affordable health care, vision and dental plans, paid company holidays, and a 401(k) with an employee match.

Interested applicants can also text “Apply” to 33097. For a complete list of openings, visit www.ollies.us/careers/.

In May, Ollie’s celebrated its 400th store, in Springfield, Vt. The new location marked the first Ollie's in the Green Mountain State. The retailer is scheduled to open two locations on Sept. 15, one in Houston and the other in Del Rio.

Harrisburg, Pa.-based Ollie’s now has stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia.