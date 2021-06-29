Northwest Growers Speed Up Cherry Harvesting during Heat Wave

The record heat wave in the nation’s Pacific Northwest region is impacting local crops. Cherry producers in Washington are ramping up their harvests before triple-digit temperatures damage the fruit, which typically ripens this time of year.

According to a report from the Associated Press, some orchard owners are dispatching workers to pick cherries during evening hours, to both speed up harvests and provide cooler conditions for their employees. The president of the Washington State Fruit Commission, B.J. Thurlby, told AP that producers have been packing up to 500,000 boxes a day during this heat spell.

Other measures are being put into place to protect cherry crops from heat damage, such as new irrigation systems and shade cloths. Netting can help limit the effect of blistering temperatures and prevent “sunburn” on the fruit.

In addition to cherries, other crops are impacted by sweltering weather in the usually cool and rainy Northwest. Local farmers who grow apples, berries, wheat, potatoes and onions and are adjusting their planting, irrigation and harvesting schedules to prevent loss and damage.

Even after the heat wave loosens its grip on the region, hot and dry conditions pose another risk to growers who must monitor risks from potential wildfires. A fire in 2018 caused extensive damage to wheat grown in Oregon.