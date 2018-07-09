Nominations Open for Confectionery Leadership Award

Members of the National Confectioners Association (NCA) are now able to nominate their most exceptional retail and wholesale customers for the 2019 Confectionery Leadership Award. Hosted by NCA and Candy & Snack TODAY magazine, the award honors top customers at an industry-wide level who excel at category management best practices, effective business collaboration, and innovative in-store merchandising of confectionery products.

“Retail leadership in the confectionery category is vital to conveying the excitement and fun our treats bring to consumers,” said Candy & Snack TODAY Editor-in-Chief Teresa Tarantino. “The Confectionery Leadership Award recognizes the individuals who set the standard by continually seeking to elevate consumers’ in-store experiences. Each year, we look forward bringing our readers insights based on the successes of these best-in-class trendsetters and inspiration from their energy and enthusiasm for the category.”

Awardees can take part in the taste panel for the Sweet & Snacks Expo’s Most Innovative New Product Awards, and will be featured year-round in various NCA vehicles, among them Candy & Snack TODAY.

Last year’s award recipients were Krisanne Flamini, of Wawa Inc., and Barry Phillips, of SpartanNash. Past winners include Christina Groth, of The Kroger Co.; Mike Maslen, of Hudson Group; Brian Rinker, of Walgreen Co.; and Tim Tackett, of Giant Eagle Inc.

Nominations for the 2019 Confectionery Leadership Award will be accepted through Wednesday, Oct. 31. An awards ceremony will take place in March at NCA’s State of the Industry Conference, in Boca Raton, Fla.

Washington, D.C.-based NCA advances, protects and promotes chocolate, candy, gum and mints, and the companies that make these products.