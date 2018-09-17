Noel White Succeeds Tom Hayes as Tyson CEO

Noel White will become president/CEO of Tyson Foods, effective Sept. 30. Previously group president for the company’s beef, pork and international division, as well as a member of the enterprise leadership team, White will succeed Tom Hayes, who is stepping down from the position for personal reasons.

“Noel is a proven leader who has played an integral role in our enterprise leadership team for many years,” said John Tyson, chairman of the board of directors. “He has run our beef, pork and poultry businesses, and is now helping Tyson Foods capitalize on international opportunities. His deep institutional knowledge and a stellar track record over his more-than-30-year career at Tyson Foods and a predecessor company give the board the utmost confidence in his ability to drive the business forward, accelerate global growth and create long-term value for shareholders.”

White has more than 30 years of experience in the food industry, having worked at IBP for nearly two decades prior to its 2001 acquisition by Tyson Foods. He has held various leadership roles throughout his career with Tyson Foods, including chief operations officer. As group president of beef, pork and international, he was responsible for delivering top- and bottom-line growth for the company’s beef and pork segments, as well as the international business. Previously, he was president of poultry from 2013 to 2017, and has also held numerous sales, management and company officer roles.