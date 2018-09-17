Noel White Succeeds Tom Hayes as Tyson CEO
Noel White will become president/CEO of Tyson Foods, effective Sept. 30. Previously group president for the company’s beef, pork and international division, as well as a member of the enterprise leadership team, White will succeed Tom Hayes, who is stepping down from the position for personal reasons.
“Noel is a proven leader who has played an integral role in our enterprise leadership team for many years,” said John Tyson, chairman of the board of directors. “He has run our beef, pork and poultry businesses, and is now helping Tyson Foods capitalize on international opportunities. His deep institutional knowledge and a stellar track record over his more-than-30-year career at Tyson Foods and a predecessor company give the board the utmost confidence in his ability to drive the business forward, accelerate global growth and create long-term value for shareholders.”
White has more than 30 years of experience in the food industry, having worked at IBP for nearly two decades prior to its 2001 acquisition by Tyson Foods. He has held various leadership roles throughout his career with Tyson Foods, including chief operations officer. As group president of beef, pork and international, he was responsible for delivering top- and bottom-line growth for the company’s beef and pork segments, as well as the international business. Previously, he was president of poultry from 2013 to 2017, and has also held numerous sales, management and company officer roles.
“I am honored to serve as Tyson Foods’ next CEO, and I am excited by the many opportunities that lie ahead,” White said. “It has been a privilege to contribute to this company’s evolution over the course of many years and to be a part of its becoming one of the world’s largest food companies. I look forward to accelerating the current trajectory of growth as a global modern food company through our operational excellence, innovative thinking and focus to sustainably feed the world. With the company’s strong portfolio of fast-growing brands, diverse capabilities, exceptional enterprise leadership team and dedicated team members, we are well positioned for continued success.”
In regard to outgoing CEO Tom Hayes, Tyson said: “Tom has accelerated the strategic transformation of Tyson Foods’ product portfolio and played an important role in the company’s continuing development. The board and I thank him for his many contributions to the success of Tyson Foods and wish him well.”