NJFC Advances Slate of 2018 Officers

The New Jersey Food Council (NJFC) is poised to elect a new slate of officers and board members at its annual membership meeting early next year.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, at 5:30 p.m. at the Forsgate Country Club, in Monroe Township, N.J.

During the meeting, NJFC will formally elect its slate of officers and board of directors. The 2018 board officers are Chair Richard Saker, of Saker ShopRites; Vice Chair Mike Murphy, of QuickChek Corp.; Treasurer Mike Rothwell, of Pennington Quality Market; Secretary Joe Sofia, of Wegmans Food Markets Inc.; Associate Vice Chair Mike Biase, of Mission Foods; and NJFC President Linda M. Doherty.

“The annual meeting is an important opportunity for NJFC members to learn of the organizations’ priorities, major events for the upcoming year, and various committees in which they can participate,” said Doherty. “It’s also a great time for members to learn about government affairs initiatives to ensure that food retailers and their supplier partners continue to have a strong and dedicated voice in the Garden State under the banner of the Food Council.”

The event will feature keynote speaker Jeanette Hoffman, president of Trenton, N.J.-based Marathon Public Affairs. Also on the agenda: the NJFC chair's report to the membership, networking opportunities with food industry executives and professionals, and a cocktail reception.

Industry members and partners can register for the event online.

Based in Trenton, the NJFC represents almost 400 companies, including 1,200 retail food stores, wholesalers, manufacturing and service companies that collectively employ more than 200,000 associates in the state.