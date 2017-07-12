NGA Names Senior Manager of Gov’t Relations

The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade association representing the independent supermarket sector, has hired Molly Pfaffenroth as a senior manager in the government relations department. In her new role, Pfaffenroth will primarily manage the association’s tax portfolio, as well as lending her expertise in the areas of health care, trade and nutrition issues.

“Molly’s experience in the food policy arena makes her a great addition to the association’s team at such a crucial moment for the independent supermarket industry,” noted Chris Jones, VP of government relations and counsel at Arlington, Va.-based NGA. “With once-in-a-generation tax reform heading to conference, she will significantly expand our efforts to advocate for independent grocers as we urge Congress to send a final bill to the president’s desk as soon as possible.”

Pfaffenroth began her career as the sales and marketing manager at Lambertville, N.J.-based Fulper Family Farmstead. She joined the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Office of Communications in 2014, and started working on federal public policy as a legislative affairs assistant with the International Dairy Foods Association a year later. Her most recent role was as public policy manager for the National Association for Biomedical Research.