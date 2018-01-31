NFRA Launching 2018 March Frozen Food Month Promo

The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) will launch its annual national consumer promotion for March Frozen Food Month, this year with the message “Savor the Taste of Real Food…Just Frozen!”

NFRA and sponsoring frozen food brands aim to reach consumers across multiple platforms, including digital coupons and offers on Coupons.com, as well as via radio, email, online and social media, thanks to an integrated media partnership with New York-based WestwoodOne.

Among the promotion’s strategic partnerships, The Mr. Food Test Kitchen will create a March Frozen Food Month TV segment that will air to 5 million viewers, while NFRA’s partner food bloggers will engage their followers with recipes and meal assembly ideas featuring frozen foods.

On social media, Frozen Food Month and sponsoring brands will be publicized on NFRA’s consumer-facing Easy Home Meals properties, with excitement to be generated by a $10,000 sweepstakes and a gift card giveaway at EasyHomeMeals.com. The conversation will continue on social media with a Twitter Party hosted by Resourceful Mommy Media on March 6 at 2 p.m. EST.

In-store materials include specially themed POP material available for purchase. NFRA is once more sponsoring the Golden Penguin Awards to honor the promotion’s best merchandising and marketing efforts. To help competitors, NFRA has developed the online “12 Steps to a Successful Retail Promotion” to guide planning for March Frozen Food Month.

The promotion will be backed by the association’s year-round consumer PR campaign, Real Food. Frozen., which focuses on changing perceptions about what’s available in the frozen section, with an emphasis on real ingredients, culturally inspired recipes, fresh flavors and smart packaging.

Harrisburg, Pa.-based NFRA, a nonprofit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry, is also the sponsor of June Dairy Month, the June/July Ice Cream & Novelties promotion, and the October Cool Food for Kids educational outreach program. The organization’s annual National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Convention takes place in October.