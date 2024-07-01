New Markets, Same Success: Strategies to Prevent Brand Dilution During Expansion

Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024 11:00 AM EDT

Is your brand equity getting lost in translation as you expand into new markets? You're not alone. Dunnhumby data shows retailers often capture a smaller share of customer wallets in new regions compared to established ones. This can lead to millions left on the table each year.

But there's hope! Join dunnhumby for a webinar where we'll reveal findings from our annual Retailer Preference Index (RPI) report and you'll learn:

How retailers with strong customer perceptions grow 2x – 3x faster than competitors.

Why brand equity gets diluted during expansion, and the millions of dollars you could be missing out on.

A Publix case study: We'll dissect the expansion strategy of this successful regional chain to see how they're navigating brand equity in new markets.

Actionable insights: Discover what you can do to minimize brand dilution and maximize your return on investment in new markets.

Don't miss out! Register today and learn how to conquer new markets while keeping your brand strong.