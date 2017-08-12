New Departments, Sustainability Features of New Ralphs Store

Following more than three months of ceiling-to-floor renovations, Ralphs Grocery Co. is ready for the grand re-opening of its uniquely designed and totally remodeled Portola Plaza supermarket in North Mission Viejo, Calif.

Set to open Dec. 13, the newly remodeled 41,500-square-foot Ralphs supermarket, originally opened in 1986, features an upscale Ralphs Fresh Fare décor with new departments, services and a convenient layout that improves customers' shopping experience while helping to conserve energy and reduce waste.

"Our Portola Plaza supermarket now features an exciting Fresh Fare format that sets the standard for energy efficiency. Along with the transformation to a Ralphs Fresh Fare store, we've improved every inch of the store by completely redesigning the layout to make shopping easier and expanding key areas to give shoppers even more reasons to think of Ralphs first," said Valerie Jabbar, president of Ralphs. "We have been serving the residents of North Mission Viejo for more than 30 years, and this major renovation and the change to an upscale Fresh Fare design are just a few of the many ways we are thanking our customers for shopping with us."

Store Director James Reina leads “a great team of customer-oriented associates who are dedicated to creating the best shopping environment for all of our shoppers," Reina said.

The store features an abundance of fresh, natural and organic produce; a fully staffed meat and seafood department; a bakery offering freshly baked breads and gourmet desserts; and a floral department. Additionally, the renovated Ralphs features an enhanced service delicatessen serving up entrees and side dishes that are prepared fresh daily and ready for takeout.

Sustainable Store

The store also uses the latest green technology to improve energy efficiency in daily store operations. Overall, the location will consume about 15 percent less energy than a comparatively sized store and about 25 percent less energy than a store built in 2000.



In addition, store associates have been trained to follow a waste reduction and recycling program for all paper and plastic packing the store receives. The store also encourages customers to reduce waste by offering affordable reusable shopping bags.



"Ralphs is committed to applying sustainable technology throughout our store operations. It is important to us and our customers," Jabbar said. "Our stores use some of the most energy-efficient systems available today, helping to reduce waste and conserve energy."

The Portola Plaza supermarket is Ralphs' 61st Fresh Fare store.

"Fresh Fare is a truly unique supermarket," Jabbar said. "Fresh Fare stores feature the very best that Ralphs has to offer, with innovations and services that make the grocery shopping experience memorable, fun and exciting."

The first 300 customers visiting the store on Dec. 13 will receive coupons for free breakfast items, and there will be a drawing for a 4-pack of Disneyland tickets.



Additionally, Ralphs will make a $40,000 donation to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County. The donation is being made as part of parent company Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative, aimed at eliminating waste across the company by 2025.



A subsidiary of Cincinnati-based Kroger, Ralphs operates 191 supermarkets across Southern California.