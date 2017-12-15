MyWebGrocer Lays Off 18

Supermarket ecommerce company MyWebGrocer (MWG) has eliminated 18 positions at its Winooski, Vt., headquarters as part of what it calls a "restructuring,” according to published reports.

“This action aligns the expertise of MyWebGrocer’s workforce with its operational needs, and positions the company to reinvest and expand in support of its existing customer goals and strategic growth objectives,” the company noted in a statement provided to the Burlington Free Press, in Vermont.

MWG attributed the move to “the rapid changes in the digital grocery market,” which led it to “[restructure] some teams and personnel to better meet the needs of its customers,” as local news website MyChamplainValley.com noted.

The affected employees were reportedly offered severance packages.

“The world of digital grocery is moving faster now than at any time during the last 17 years,” MWG President of Retail Solutions Barry Clogan said in a statement. “It is an exciting time to be working with brands and grocers to enable their digital plans. In this fast-moving market, it is important we align our teams and capabilities to support our customers and evolve our successful ecommerce and media offering. To support that strategy we have reorganized and reallocated resources.”

The Free Press reported that MWG also laid off employees in October 2016 but wouldn’t say how many positions were eliminated, referring only to a “few reductions.”

This past year, the company teamed with Harris Teeter and Mariano’s on ecommerce initiatives. Its other retail clients include Albertsons, Giant Eagle and Piggly Wiggly.

Owned by Palo Alto, Calif.-based private equity firm HGGC LLC, MWG has 315 employees in the United States, Canada, England and Ireland.