Multiregional Organic Farm Increases Growing Capacity With Acquisition

Duncan Family Farms, a family-owned multiregional grower of certified-organic and sustainably grown produce, specializing in baby lettuces, greens, kale and herbs, has acquired Pedersen Farms, a family-owned farm and certified-organic grower located in upstate New York.

Pedersen Farms has more than 900 acres of certified-organic land on which organic vegetables and grain are produced. With additional varieties and a prime location, Pedersen Farms will help to increase the range of products that Duncan offers, as well as help to mitigate potential supply chain challenges while still maintaining sustainable farming techniques.

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with Pedersen Farms as their agronomic practices and core values perfectly align with ours at Duncan,” said Patty Emmert, community relations and marketing manager for Duncan Family Farms, which is based in Goodyear, Ariz. “Rick Pedersen has spent the last 30 years building up the quality of the organic soil and making an impact in his community. This union is precisely the type of operational excellence we believe in and want to strengthen within our organization.”

Through this acquisition, Rick Pedersen, who founded Pedersen Farms, will stay on as head of farming operations to provide continuity and on-the-ground expertise. Additionally, the existing staff will maintain their current positions with the support of Duncan Family Farms.

“We are so grateful to the local community, our customers and our team members who have made the last 30 years a reality,” said Pedersen. “We’re excited about the future that is possible with Duncan’s support, and we are proud to be working alongside a team that cares as much as we do about organics and sustainability.”

Founded in 1985 by Arnott and Kathleen Duncan, Duncan Family Farms includes more than 8,000 acres of organic ground. Its multiregional operations are located in central Arizona, California's Imperial and Cuyama valleys, southern Oregon, and upstate New York. Products are shipped across North America, into Canada and to the United Kingdom.