More Shoppers Paying for Both Costco, Amazon Memberships

Fifty-seven percent of consumers now pay both to shop at Costco and to receive free shipping for items ordered via Amazon Prime, up from 13 percent in 2013, according to a survey of 2,500 consumers conducted last year for New York- and Los-Angeles-based research company MoffettNathanson.

“Over those five years, as membership overlap exploded, Costco has shown steady revenue and membership growth,” MoffettNathanson analysts observed in a research note quoted in The Seattle Times. “Americans appear to be buying into the concept of owning two ‘shopping’ memberships, as the value proposition is fundamentally different.”

The researchers estimated that 80 million people in the United States and Canada had access to Amazon Prime in 2017, 62 million were Costco cardholders, 64 million had Sam’s Club memberships, and 15 million belonged to BJ’s Wholesale Club.